Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

About Gold Fields

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

