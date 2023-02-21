Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

