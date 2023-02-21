Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $76,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,073,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,696,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,727.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

