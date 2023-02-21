Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 215,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 75.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

