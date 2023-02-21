Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 11,251 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FINV opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.92.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

