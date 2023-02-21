Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.