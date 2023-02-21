Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 3,332 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

