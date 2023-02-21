Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

