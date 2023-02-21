Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,912,000 after purchasing an additional 137,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.21 and a 52-week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

