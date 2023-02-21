Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after acquiring an additional 812,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 986,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,272,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

