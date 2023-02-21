Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

