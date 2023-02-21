Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE NPO opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

