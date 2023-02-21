Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.26.

LI opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

