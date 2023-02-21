Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 44.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Shares of MEOH opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

