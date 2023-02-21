Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 76.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 147.8% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 63,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $308,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 227.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $109.70 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNV. CIBC raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

