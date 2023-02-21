Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7,501.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Stories

