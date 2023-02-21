Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

2/9/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $118.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/6/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $118.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/31/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/24/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/11/2023 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Alphabet was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

