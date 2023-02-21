Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $4.97 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,074,064,000 after acquiring an additional 784,656 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.26.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

