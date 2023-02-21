Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.8 %

SEE opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

