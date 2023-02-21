SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Holdings Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of SecureWorks worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $65,516.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,981.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.