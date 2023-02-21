SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 365.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,470,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,884,000 after purchasing an additional 667,004 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 646,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

