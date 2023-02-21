SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 136.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 200.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 101.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 199,254 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 151.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMART Global Stock Down 1.9 %

SMART Global stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $29.18.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.71%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.