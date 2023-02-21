Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 7,694.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 6.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

