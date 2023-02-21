Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

