StockNews.com Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.69 on Monday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

