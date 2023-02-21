STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 283.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.