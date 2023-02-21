Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,702 shares of company stock worth $2,919,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
Read More
