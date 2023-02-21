Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $41,001.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,961 shares in the company, valued at $33,396,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,702 shares of company stock worth $2,919,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.