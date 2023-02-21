Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 142.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,330 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,648 shares of company stock valued at $162,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teladoc Health stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Guggenheim raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.52.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.