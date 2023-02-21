The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The European Equity Fund worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

The European Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About The European Equity Fund

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.