TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,699,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 63,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
BLD opened at $198.91 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $232.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
