Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 16,174 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

