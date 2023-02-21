Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVAL opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

