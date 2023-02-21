Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

Nordson Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $246.22 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

