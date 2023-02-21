Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 443.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.06% of Veracyte worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 262,223 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 871,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $51,193.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. Raymond James cut shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.