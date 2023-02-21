Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $737,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Crown were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $86.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.