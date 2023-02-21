Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

