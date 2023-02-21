UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Life Storage worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

LSI stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $151.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.11%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

