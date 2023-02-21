UBS Group AG Has $16.24 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Berry Global Group worth $16,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

