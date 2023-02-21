UBS Group AG Has $18.74 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.42% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $18,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,015.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.86 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

