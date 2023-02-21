UBS Group AG Sells 5,813 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,408,349. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,505.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,362.71.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

