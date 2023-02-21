Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

