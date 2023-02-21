Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,805 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

In related news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 47,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $506,043.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,652,955.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,732.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

