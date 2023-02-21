VIZIO (VZIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.11.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
