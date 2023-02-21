VIZIO (VZIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on VIZIO to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VIZIO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

