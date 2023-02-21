Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,851,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,737,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,851,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,737,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,666,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,601 shares of company stock worth $8,694,570 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

