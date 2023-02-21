Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,754,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warby Parker Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRBY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

