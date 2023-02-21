Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

