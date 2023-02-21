WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,433 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.7 %

About Children’s Place

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.