WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 762 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in M.D.C. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in M.D.C. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,388 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

MDC opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.