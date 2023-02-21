WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $346.02 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,840,897. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.